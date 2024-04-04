Dushara joins the cast of Chiyaan 62

CHENNAI: The makers of Chiyaan 62 teased the casting update on Tuesday, putting the fans on hotspot. Now, the team has unveiled the surprise. Dushara Vijayan of Sarpatta Parambarai fame is on board for the film. Helmed by SU Arun Kumar, the film is headlined by actor Vikram.



Bankrolled by Riya Shibu, under the banner HR Pictures, the film also stars SJ Suryah and Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles.

GV Prakash Kumar is donning the hat of music director, his fourth outing with the Saamy actor after Deiva Thirumagal, Thaandavam, and Thangalaan. Theni Eswar will be handling the cinematography.



This yet-to-be-titled film is set to go on floors this month. Meanwhile, Dushara is currently working alongside Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, TJ Gnanavel is helming the film. She also has Raayan, directed by Dhanush, which will be released later this year.