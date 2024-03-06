Dulquer walks out of Thug Life citing date issues

CHENNAI: The latest tinseltown update is that actor Dulquer Salmaan is not a part of Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. While there is no official confirmation on that, our sources say that the actor has walked out of the film citing date issues. “Dulquer’s schedule for Thug Life clashed with Suriya-Sudha Kongara’s project. Hence he decided to opt out of Thug Life. We wouldn’t know who would replace DQ in the Mani Ratnam-helmed film.”

The shoot of the film is currently taking place in Serbia and the next schedule will take place in Chennai from the first week of April. “Kamal Haasan will join the sets in the April schedule, which will also have Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan.”

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life has music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran.