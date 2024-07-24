DT Next Exclusive: Ajith to pave way for Prashanth Cinematic Universe? AK 65 could lead to KGF 3

CHENNAI: In what could be the biggest exclusive for Indian cinema fans and fans of Ajith and Prashanth Neel, DT Next has exclusively learnt that the actor and the filmmaker are all set to join hands for two films that will be bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. Here are some of the details we know about what could be the biggest collaborations in their respective careers.



Prashanth could direct two Ajith films:

Upon the completion of Salaar 2, Prashanth is said to direct two consecutive films for Ajith. However, it is unknown whether it could be AK 64 and AK 65 or 65 and 66. Sources in tinseltown told DT Next, “Ajith and Prashanth had a meeting during VidaaMuyarchi schedule break last month. Prashanth has asked over three years of Ajith’s time. Their first collaboration, which could be AK 64, will be a standalone project. This will go on floors in 2025 and release in 2026.”

Second film to have a KGF 3 connect:

Their second collaboration, which will be AK 65 or 66, will be the project where Prashanth Neel is planning to build his own cinematic universe. “The climax of the second film will lead to KGF 3 and Ajith’s character is touted to be the biggest of them all in Prashanth Neel Cinematic Universe,” added the source. This also means that Ajith and Yash would share screen space in the climax of the film. The official announcement of this project is expected to be made with a lot of grandeur next year.

Meanwhile, Ajith recently wrapped up the shoot of VidaaMuyarchi and will join the sets of Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly soon.