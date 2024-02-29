Double Tuckerr to feature animated characters with actors

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Meera Mahadhi’s Double Tuckerr becomes the first Indian film to feature unique animated characters alongside popular stars. The recently released teaser was well-received among the audience.



Meera, in an official statement, said, “Although there have been some animated characters in Indian films before, ours will be unique. These characters will excite them.” Vidyasagar is the music director. Meera is also confident that the film will appeal to people of all ages, especially children.

Backed by Airflick Productions, the star cast includes Dheeraj, Smruthi Venkat, Kovai Sarala, MS Bhaskar, Kaali Venkat, Sunil Reddy, Karunakaran, and Yashika Anand.

Gautham Rajendran handles the cinematography, and Vertivel AS takes care of the editing. Double Tuckerr’s release date is yet to be announced.