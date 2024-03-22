DJ KSHMR teams up with King, Zaeden for new track 'Aawara'

MUMBAI: Following the success of his 24-track hip hop album 'KARAM', American DJ and producer KSHMR has announced his next single 'Aawara' in collaboration with rapper King and singer-songwriter Zaeden.

Featuring rapper King and singer-songwriter Zaeden from India on the vocals, The track offers a captivating exploration of love and friendship while touching upon themes of self discovery and personal transformation.

The track, which was recorded a year ago in Mumbai serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and artistic synergy.

Set against a backdrop of warm, sun-drenched days and unforgettable nights, 'Aawara' narrates the timeless tale of love at first sight and captures the exhilarating rush of falling head over heels in love for someone who magically transforms your life in an instant.

Reflecting on the collaboration, KSHMR shared, "I've been friends with Zaeden for a long time now and we've wanted to do a record together for ages. After meeting KING and playing him the track, it seemed only right that we do this one together. They are both so talented, not only at singing but writing as well. It started as an idea for my album KARAM but eventually we decided a standalone single made more sense,"

Sharing his experience, King said, "Collaborating with KSHMR and Zaeden has been such a fun and fulfilling experience, merging our musical visions to create something truly unforgettable. This collaboration is a testament to the power of music to unite and being able to meld different sounds to bring about the best of both worlds. I'm so excited for everyone to finally hear 'Aawara' which has been almost two years in the making."

Zaeden added, "KSHMR and I have been friends for 8 years. I've always admired his work and I'm thrilled our collaboration on 'Aawara' with King came together so effortlessly. It's one of those songs where the ideas flowed naturally, without overthinking. When we debuted Aawara at a festival in Mumbai last year, the crowd was already singing along by the second chorus. Which is crazy! After eagerly waiting, I'm excited for people to finally hear this song."

The track is a joint effort by Dharma Worldwide, Mass Appeal India, Represent, and Bluprint.