Dheeraj-starrer 'Pillayar Suzhi' ready for release after making waves at New York Film Festival

CHENNAI: Following 'Double Tuckerr', actor Dheeraj is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film 'Pillaiyar Suzhi', co-starring actress Abhinaya who will play the female lead. Directed by Manoharan Periyathambi, the film has been completed with plans for a release later this year.



Although billed to be a children's film, the makers are confident that the heartwarming story will resonate with audiences of all ages. This is the second children's film that Dheeraj is starring in, after 'Double Tuckerr', which was a live-action fantasy comedy film released last month.'Pillaiyar Suzhi' was recently selected as a finalist for the New York Film Festival.

The film's extended cast includes Revathi, 'Mime' Gopi, Mathew Varghese, Power Star Sreenivasan, Dharshan, Jeeva Ravi, Palani Devi, and RJ Mahalakshmi. Child artistes Unni Krishnan, Aarna, Farhana, and Shri Sharavan also play pivotal roles.



'Pillayiar Suzhi' is produced by Silambarasi V of Pillaiyar Suzhi Productions in association with Air Flick.

Prasad DF Tech is the film's Director of Photography while Hari S.R is handling the music composition. The editing is done by producer Silambarasi V.