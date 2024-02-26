Dhanush unveils first look of Aparna from Raayan

CHENNAI: The makers of Raayan are unveiling the character posters of the cast. In that list, on Sunday, they released the first-look poster of National Award-winning actor Aparna Balamurali.

Helmed by Dhanush, the film will also have him playing a pivotal role. Apart from them, Raayan also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Dushara Vijayan and Prakash Raj.

Sharing the black and white poster of Aparna on X, Dhanush wrote, “ The super talented Aparna balamurali (sic).” Aparna Balamurali plays Sundeep’s love interest in Raayan.

Thanking Dhanush for the opportunity on her X account, the Soorarai Pottru actor captioned, “Forever grateful to @dhanushkraja sir for giving me the opportunity to become a part of Raayan. From being a huge fan, to working with you, is a dream come true ! You are an inspiration sir! This is extremely special. (sic)”

Last week, the first look of the film was released, in which Dhanush sported a bald look for his role. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, it marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after Pa Paandi, and his 50th film as an actor.

Music composer AR Rahman takes on the job as the music director. The cinematography is handled by Om Prakash, and editing is done by Prassana GK. The team has wrapped up shooting, and the film is now in the post-production stage. Raayan will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.