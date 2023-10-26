Deepika, Ranveer unveil precious wedding video at 'Koffee With Karan 8'

MUMBAI: Almost five years after they got married, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally shared their wedding video on the first episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8'.

The actor couple appeared on the 'Koffee' sofa of the show hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar and revealing details about their marriage, the proposal, and more.

The B-Town couple also treated 'Deepveer' fans with a glimpse of their wedding. The wedding video was captured by The Wedding Filmers, the same team who shot the wedding sequence in Deepika Padukone's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

Taking to Instagram, The Wedding Filmers shared the video and wrote, "During the filming of "Kabira" for "Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani", I had the honor of directing her. On a crisp evening, amidst rounds of Pictionary by the poolside with the crew, she leaned in and said softly, "When the time comes for my wedding, I'd be honored if you would be the one to capture it." I was taken aback, a blush creeping up unnoticed. She held onto that sentiment, gently reminding me of that whispered promise during her wedding film's screening years later."



"Set against the stunning backdrop of Como, The Wedding Filmer had the distinct honor of encapsulating the magical union between Bollywood's icons, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It wasn't just about documenting their wedding day, but rather weaving a tale of love, trust, and commitment. Some stories are so close to the heart that they're held close, and perhaps they wanted this narrative to be theirs alone for a time. As we mark our 13th year in building an industry, releasing this film stands as a testament to our journey and growth. Premiering on the esteemed platform of 'Koffee with Karan', it's not merely a film, but a milestone in our storied legacy.@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone," the post read.

The video started with Ranveer giving a toast at his wedding and revealed that he had once said that he would marry Deepika Padukone and the day had finally come. From cute moments of 'Deepveer's' weeding, the video also featured bytes from their families talking about Ranveer and Deepika.

Deepika's father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone Prakash Padukone said in the video that Ranveer brings some excitement to their 'boring' family of four. Ranveer dance at the mehendi ceremony by the lake, Deepika getting ready, the pair exchanging vows at the mandap and their Anand Karaj ceremony- all have been captured in the video.

Not only that, Ranveer is shown waiting outside Deepika's room to see his wife to be before they got married and said "Love you baby". Deepika also describes why she said yes to Ranveer.

He is heard saying in the clip, "I was attracted to the person that most of the world has not seen. There is a quiet side to him, very intelligent side. There is a sensitive side to him. I love the fact that he cries. I love the fact that he was all heart. " After watching the video, Karan turned emotional.

He said, "I just feel like. I am not in a relationship and I am kind of single. It just makes me feel what I am losing out on being in one. Not being in, you feel like, you don't have a partner of your own to share the nothing of your day with. And every day I wake up and a little part of me feels that vacuum. I have my kids and mom but when I see this and I see you. And I know relationships are tough but that soul connection with a person that you can wake up with hold their hand and see your day through tough times. I don't think I have had a moment like this on my own show but I feel like I felt so happy for you and I felt like so alone yet. I hope I have a story to tell like this."

Deepika assured him that he would find someone at the right time. Karan Johar also inquired if the two were secretly engaged.

To which Ranveer shared, "In 2015, I had proposed to her, iske pehle ki koi aur aa jaye main jaake chappal rakh deta hu." When asked if she would date Rocky Randhawa, Deepika Padukone replied, "I am married to Rocky Randhawa."

The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot in November 14, 2018 in Italy's Lake Como. The two got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony followed by a North Indian wedding a day after.

The couple has starred together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', and others. Talking about Karan's show, new episodes will be released every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.