ByANIANI|27 March 2024 12:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-27 12:30:52.0  )
Deepika-Ranveer, Richa-Ali: Bollywood celebrities who announced their pregnancies in 2024
Ranveer-Deepika, Richa-Ali (ANI)

MUMBAI: This year many Bollywood stars will be seen expanding their families with the addition of the little ones. Lately, power couples like Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal and Richa Chadha- Aditya Dhar shared the good news with all by updating fans about their pregnancies.Let’s take a look at the B’town lovebirds who will soon don the hat of parents.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer will soon be called mom and dad. On February 29, the two via an Instagram post shared that they were having their first baby in September 2024. They made an announcement with a cute template that featured baby's clothes, shoes and playful stuff.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

After three years of marriage, Bollywood couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to embrace parenthood. Sharing the good news, Varun dropped a beautiful image in which he can be seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump and at the back their pet dog Joey also marked his presence.

"We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength," he captioned the post.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

In February this year, couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced that they're expecting their first child together.

The couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers. They posted an image saying 1 + 1 = 3, confirming the news with a caption that says "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world"

Yami Gautam - Aditya Dhar

-The couple announced the news of their pregnancy at the trailer launch of their film 'Article 370'.

Interacting with the media, Aditya said, "Our baby is on its way." Yami's delivery is reportedly due in May 2024. They got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Alanna Panday - Ivor McCray

Actor Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is also expecting her first child with husband Ivor McCray. In March, Alanna announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a video from her nature-themed maternity shoot. Sharing the video, she wrote, “We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you.”

ANI

