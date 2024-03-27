Begin typing your search...
Deepika-Ranveer, Richa-Ali: Bollywood celebrities who announced their pregnancies in 2024
Many Bollywood stars will be seen expanding their families with the addition of the little ones
MUMBAI: This year many Bollywood stars will be seen expanding their families with the addition of the little ones. Lately, power couples like Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal and Richa Chadha- Aditya Dhar shared the good news with all by updating fans about their pregnancies.Let’s take a look at the B’town lovebirds who will soon don the hat of parents.
