Danish is a fantastic actor, imagined his character as hyena in 'Malaikottai Vaaliban': Mohanlal

MUMBAI: Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’, has said that he imagined Danish Sait’s character as hyena in the film.

Mohanlal, who is known for his discerning eye for talent, described Danish as a "fantastic actor", saying, "The way he has done this film is unbelievable. You watch the film. When Lijo and I first discussed how his character should be, I said he should be like a hyena. And he has created that hyena. He’s like an animal.”

“The way he transported that character is unbelievable. And what we discussed came true in the movie also. Watch the film, he’s so handsome but in the film he’s like an animal,” he said.

Danish responded to Mohanlal's praise with a touch of humour, saying, "Can I die and come back?"

‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ is all set to debut in theatres on January 25.