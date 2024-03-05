Cross check info before spoiling reputation: Nivetha Pethuraj hits out at rumours

CHENNAI: Actor Nivetha Pethuraj has junked rumours about reports claiming that 'money being lavishly spent on her'.

In her X post, she wrote a long post stating that she and her parents are under 'extreme stress' for the past few days due to such reports.

She wrote she comes from a dignified family and she has been financially independent since 16. She cleared up that she never has sought chances to be cast in a film, but rather worked only in films for which she was approached.

Lately there has been false news circulating about money being lavishly spent on me. I kept quiet because I thought people who are speaking about this will have some humanity to verify the information they receive before mindlessly spoiling a girl’s life.



My family and I have… — Nivetha Pethuraj (@Nivetha_Tweets) March 5, 2024

The 'Tik Tik Tik' actor confirmed that no information about her in the said reports is true. Nivetha further added she has a passion for racing since 2013 and is not aware about any races happening in Chennai.



Nivetha Pethuraj said that she wants to continue living a peaceful and dignified life and added she won't take legal action as she believes some humanity is left in journalism.

The 'Thimuru Pudichavan' actress requested journalists to verify information before 'spoiling a family's reputation'.