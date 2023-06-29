Crissy Teigen, John Legend become parents for fourth time

LOS ANGELES: Crissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed a new member to their family.

The duo have been blessed with a baby boy via surrogate. Crissy shared the update via an Instagram post, Page Six reported.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen, 37, shared in a lengthy Instagram post, adding that she and Legend began looking into surrogacy in 2021.

“All our wishes and dreams aligned,” she continued, explaining how they met their surrogate Alexandra, who was a “perfect match” and inspired Wren’s middle name.

“I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives.”

Although the couple’s first embryo did not survive, they were “overjoyed” when Alexandra became pregnant during Teigen’s pregnancy with Esti.

Wren arrived “just minutes before midnight” on June 19 — five months after Esti’s birth.

“I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love,” Teigen wrote.

The couple welcomed their newborn son more than two years after the model and entrepreneur had to have a “life-saving abortion” with her son Jack due to a partial placenta abruption.

In another post, she dropped an adorable video of Wren.

Legend also shared a celebratory post, marking the birth of their “new love.”

Legend and Teigen’s newest addition joins siblings Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and Esti, 6 months. The pair tied the knot in September 2013, seven years after meeting on the set of his “Stereo” music video.