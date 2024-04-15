Court directs Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth to appear physically in divorce plea

CHENNAI: A family court issued notice to the popular film actor Dhanush and film director Aishwarya Rajinikanth to appear before the court to the mutual consent divorce petition filed by the couple.

The principal family court in Chennai admitted the divorce petition moved by the couple and directed the couple to appear before the court physically on October 7 and posted the matter.

After 18 months of separation, the celebrated star couple of K-town has decided to end their 20 years of marriage. The couple filed the petition under Section 13 B, which pertains to divorce by mutual consent.

In 2004, the then-upcoming hero Dhanush tied the knot to Aishwarya, the elder daughter of 'Superstar' Rajnikanth.

The decision to part ways was announced by the couple in January 2022, however, the family members tried to patch the relationship between the couple.

Despite being separated, the couple was seen together in public events like their son's school function.