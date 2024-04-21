Countdown begins for Thalaivar 171, title to be revealed on April 22

CHENNAI: Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 171’s title will be out on April 22.

The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Stunt choreographer duo Anbariv is handling the action sequences.

Taking on X, Sun pictures wrote

In an interview with DT Next, Lokesh clarified that Thalaivar 171 will be high on action.

However, it will be a stand-alone movie and will not be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Actor Mic Mohan is approached by Lokesh to play the antagonist in the movie.

The filmmaker has also approached actor Vijay Sethupathi for Thalaivar 171.

"After Master and Vikram, Lokesh has pitched another interesting character to Vijay Sethupathi for the project.