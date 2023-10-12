Confirmed: 'AK63' to be helmed by Adhik, produced by Elred Kumar

CHENNAI: Even as Ajith is shooting in busy schedules in Azerbaijan for his 62nd film 'VidaaMuyarchi', there is a buzz about his 63rd project.

Social media has been abuzz with reports that 'AK63' will be produced by Elred Kumar under his banner RS Infotainment. However, speculations were that the film will either be helmed by Mark Antony fame Adhik Ravichandran, or Siruthai Siva.

The confirmation is that AK’s fanboy and director Adhik will helm this project. When DT Next contacted the director and the production team, they refused to comment on the same However, Ajith’s publicist Suresh Chandra said, “Though the buzz is true, it is in its preliminary stages to talk about it. The official confirmation on the project will be made by the makers at the right time.”

Meanwhile, the shoot of 'VidaaMuyarchi' is taking place at a rapid pace. Apart from Ajith, Trisha Krishnan, Arav, and Regina Cassandra will be seen in important roles in the film.