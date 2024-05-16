Composed a symphony while you were busy criticising me: Ilaiyaraaja

CHENNAI: Earlier in the day, musical maestro Ilaiyaraaja posted on his X handle saying that an important announcement will be made for music lovers this evening. A few minutes past six in the evening. Ilaiyaraaja put out a post on his social media account, shutting down his critics in a cryptic manner. "I have been hearing a lot of things said about me on social media. I am a person who does not pay attention to such criticisms. Instead, I make it a point to focus on my work and I have a vision on what I am working on," he said.



Adding to his message, Ilaiyaraja also revealed that he has composed a symphony in a quick span of time and he has been spending his time productively. "While you were all busy criticising me, I composed a symphony. I composed a few songs, then a few movie albums and attended events. My symphony consists of four movements; this is something I did in 35 days. I wanted to share this with you."