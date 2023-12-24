Comedian Bonda Mani passes away due to illness

CHENNAI: Tamil comedy actor Bonda Mani succumbed to kidney-related ailments in Chennai late on Saturday. He was 60.

Mani had been suffering from health issues for quite sometime. Under these circumstances, he was said to have fainted in his residence at Pozhichalur. Upon taking him to Chromepet Government Hospital the doctors declared him brought dead since both of his kidneys failed, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Bonda Mani has acted in 270 films for almost three decades taking up several comical roles. He had been a regular in comedy tracks featuring Vadivelu.

He was introduced in Bhagyaraj's 'Pavunnu Pavunudhaan', he went on to act in several films such as 'Ponvilangu', 'Pongalo Pongal', 'Sundara Travels', 'Marudamalai', 'Winner', 'Velayudham'. K'town celebrities have been condoling Bonda Mani's demise in social media.