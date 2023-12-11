'Combat!' star Jack Hogan passes away

LOS ANGELES: Jack Hogan, best known for starring in the WWII drama series 'Combat!', is no more. As per Variety, Hogan died of natural causes on December 6 at his home in Washington. He was 94.



Hogan played PFC William G. Kirby on the ABC series 'Combat!' starring Rick Jason, Vic Morrow and Pierre Jalbert. The show, which ran for five seasons, follows a squad of American soldiers fighting the Germans in France during WWII. Hogan made his onscreen debut with the 1956 film 'Man From Del Rio', starring Anthony Quinn. He was also featured in multiple television series during the '50s and '60s, including 'Dr. Christian', 'The Rough Riders', 'Sea Hunt', 'Tombstone Territory' and more.

On the film side, Hogan worked in 'The Bonnie Parker Story' (1958), 'Paratroop Command' (1959), 'The Legend of Tom Dooley' (1959) and 'The Cat Burglar' (1961). He is survived by his nephew Kipland Howard, ex-wife Joyce Nizzari, daughter Tehani Hogan, son West Hogan, granddaughter Kai and grandson Skyler.