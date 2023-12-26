“Coke Studio Tamil - Season 2: A Global Melody of Emotions and Artistry”

CHENNAI: In a harmonious celebration of Tamil culture, Coke Studio Tamil returns with its much-anticipated Season 2, promising not only a continuation of the authentic and original music explored in Season 1 but a transcendent journey that unites the global Tamilians. This season, curated by the talented Sean Roldon, delves into the diverse musical influences of Tamils living across the world, bringing together an ensemble of 22 artists from various genres and fields.

Coke Studio Tamil Season 1 was a revelation, showcasing the rich musical tapestry of Tamil Nadu and introducing the authentic sounds to a mainstream audience. Talking about the second season, Sean said, “Season 2 takes a bold step, weaving together the melodies of Tamils living in different countries, creating a global symphony that encapsulates the essence of the Tamil diaspora. Crafted to resonate with the pulse of this generation,we aim to accentuate specific feelings through the carefully curated line-up of tracks.”





Sean Roldon, the visionary behind the artistic direction, has brought together a diverse array of talent, including carnatic singers, music composers, rap artists, and even some of Tamil cinema’s top actors. One of the most exciting revelations is the inclusion of Vijay Sethupathy, the acclaimed actor known for his versatile roles. Sean Roldon disclosed that Sethupathy, despite his busy schedule. “He has been actively engaged in music classes, and is increasingly drawn towards the world of music, lately. This personal touch adds a unique dimension to Season 2, making it a significant milestone in Sethupathy’s musical journey as well,” he added.



The diverse ensemble of artists for Season 2 reads like a who’s who of the Tamil entertainment industry. Aditi Rao Hydari, GV Prakash, Arivu and The AmbassA band, Andrea Jeremiah, emerging indie-pop artist Yanchan, hip-hop artist Asal Kolar, and carnatic music maestro Sanjay Subramaniam, who was also part of Season 1, are just a few of the names that promise a rich and varied musical tapestry.

Collaborations between artists break traditional boundaries, with each bringing their unique flair to the Coke Studio stage. Arun Raja Kamaraj, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, and Sathyaprakash Dharmar, who played a pivotal role in bringing Sean Roldan’s vision to life, are among the other notable contributors.