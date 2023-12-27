Christopher Nolan feels optimistic about today’s movie industry

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan feels good about the state of the movie industry after Oppenheimer became the “most successful film” he’s ever made.

“I’ve just made a three-hour film about Robert Oppenheimer which is R-rated and half in black-and-white - and it made a billion dollars. Of course, I think films are doing great,” he said.

Nolan also said it was great to see “audiences come back” to cinemas this year. It comes after both Oppenheimer and Barbie were released in cinemas at the same time this summer, which created a cultural phenomenon known as “Barbenheimer”, in which people watched the two movies, often on the same day.

Nolan added, “But also based on seeing other movies break out, seeing audiences come back. The audience’s desire to be surprised, to see something new, to see something they did not know they wanted, that’s always been the most powerful force in theatrical film. So it was wonderful to see that this year.”