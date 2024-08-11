Channing Tatum says he "didn't know" Zoe Kravitz before she "sent" him 'Blink Twice' script

WASHINGTON: Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are now engaged and releasing 'Blink Twice', the film she directed and starred in. However, the two had never met until Kravitz sent Tatum the script, which she also co-wrote, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was pretty crazy, I didn't know Zoe before she sent me the script. I never had met her before -- I got a text from Riley Keough, she's like, 'Hey, my friend Zoe wants to send you a script.' I was like, 'Great, I love Zoe as an actress, I'd love to act with her.' I didn't know she wanted to make this thing," said Tatum at the film's Los Angeles premiere.

She sent over the script under the movie's original title 'Pussy Island' and I was like, 'OK, Zoe Kravitz is giving me something called Pussy Island, I guess I should really read this.'" And that was like six years ago, and it's been just such a journey," he concluded. "The script from the first time I read it has changed so much, from the first time we even shot it and edited it has changed so much -- she's truly going on a beautiful first-time director's journey."

Tatum, who received a special thank you from Kravitz during her speech at the premiere said of watching her direct, "She's just an obsessive person, in the best possible way. And 360, she's not just worried about the way it looks or the way the actors are playing their parts -- it's down from the floor to the ceiling, she just doesn't ever stop. That I think I was more in awe of than anything. I knew she was creative, I knew she had a taste, I knew she knew how to act and how to direct actors, and she has a visual aesthetic."

'Blink Twice' is a psychological thriller that stars Tatum as Slater King, a tech billionaire who meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala. He invites her to join him and his friends on a vacation to his private island, where things begin to go awry. Adria Arjona, Simon Rex, Alia Shawkat, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater and Geena Davis make up the starry supporting cast. 'Blink Twice' hits theatres on August 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter.