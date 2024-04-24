Celine Dion hopes for miracle in battle against stiff person syndrome

WASHINGTON: Renowned singer Celine Dion has opened up about her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and her relentless pursuit of a cure.

In an interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Dion expressed her optimism for a breakthrough while acknowledging the challenges posed by the rare autoimmune disorder.

"I haven't beat the disease, as it's still within me and always will be. I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it," Dion revealed.

Stiff Person Syndrome, characterized by severe muscle stiffness and spasms, presents a formidable challenge for Dion. Despite the absence of a cure, she remains steadfast in her commitment to managing the condition. Dion detailed her rigorous regimen of "athletic, physical, and vocal therapy" conducted five days a week, emphasizing her holistic approach to treatment, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Reflecting on her journey, Dion acknowledged the initial struggle to accept her diagnosis. "At the beginning I would ask myself: why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?"

However, her perspective has since evolved, with Dion adopting a more proactive mindset. "Life doesn't give you any answers. You just have to live it!" she asserted.

Dion's determination to thrive in the face of adversity is palpable. "I've chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be," she said.

Her unwavering resolve extends to her aspirations, including the dream of revisiting the Eiffel Tower which itself is a symbol of hope and resilience.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding her future touring plans, Dion remains pragmatic. "I can't stand here and say to you: 'Yes, in four months.' I don't know... My body will tell me," she confessed in the interview.

Yet, her indomitable spirit persists, fueled by love and support from her family, fans, and dedicated team.

Dion also acknowledged the privilege of access to quality healthcare and expressed solidarity with those less fortunate.

"People who suffer from SPS may not be lucky enough or have the means to have good doctors and good treatments, I have those means, and this is a gift. What's more, I have this strength within me," she noted.