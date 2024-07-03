Cast update of Rajini-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie to be revealed soon

CHENNAI: Last week the filmmaker posted a picture with Rajinikanth from the look test for Coolie. The project is set to go on floors this month. On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to his X account and shared a picture with cinematographer Girish Gangadharan. He officially announced that Girish is on board the film. Lokesh also revealed that the cast updates will be unveiled soon.

Happy to have you onboard once again @girishganges machi Cast updates coming soon!#Coolie pic.twitter.com/KFBVeBgzcq — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 3, 2024

Cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and Lokesh Kanagaraj have previously worked together in Vikram. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie will have music by Anirudh Ravichander while stunt choreographer duo Anbariv is handling the action sequences. Philomin Raj is the editor.



Earlier in an interview with DT Next, Lokesh clarified that Coolie will be a standalone action film and will not be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Apart from this, we also reported a few days ago that Kaithi 2 will go on floors in April 2025 and Lokesh will be helming the project.