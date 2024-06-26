Lokesh Kanagaraj update's from 'Coolie' look test ends speculations

CHENNAI: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest picture with Rajinikanth from the look test of his upcoming directorial 'Coolie' has put an end to all speculations surrounding the shoot of the film. Apart from that he also shared an important update saying that the shoot is all set to go on floors in July

Rajinikanth look for the film looks similar to Kaala, and Vettaiyan according to a few netizens.

Earlier DT Next had reported that the shooting will begin Chennai or Hyderabad soon. Now, Lokesh's post strongly affirms that.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie will have music by Anirudh Ravichander while stunt choreographer duo Anbariv is handling the action sequences. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj is taking care of the cuts.



Earlier in an interview with DT Next Lokesh clarified that Coolie will be a standalone action film and will not be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).