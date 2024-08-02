Cardi B announces pregnancy after filing for divorce from Offset

LOS ANGELES: Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B recently announced that she is pregnant and expecting her third child, reported People. Taking to her Instagram handle, she confirmed the news.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!," Cardi stated in her post, and shared a couple of photographs of herself in a red outfit, showing her baby bump.

"Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!," she wrote in the caption.

"It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!" she concluded her post.

Cardi B announced her pregnancy one day after filing for divorce from husband Offset, 32, after six years of marriage, according to a spokesperson for the rapper. "It's not based on cheating rumours, but rather has been a long time coming," a representative claimed.

Cardi B is seeking primary custody of their children, son Wave Set, 2 1/2 , and daughter Kulture Kiari, 6. Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 14, and Kody, 8, and daughter Kalea Marie, 9, from previous relationships.

During an Instagram Live in December 2023, Cardi first confirmed that she is single but shared that she didn't know how to break the news. "I've been single for a minute now," the rapper said at the time.

"But I have been afraid ... Not afraid, I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been, like, a sign." Cardi also claimed that she had been hinting at the divorce to her followers by unfollowing Offset and sending cryptic comments on her Instagram story.

"I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings," she said.

Cardi B and Offset have had an on-and-off relationship since their marriage in September 2017, frequently as a result of his alleged infidelity. They announced their separation in 2018, and after reuniting, Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020, which they later called off, reported People.