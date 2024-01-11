'Captain Miller': Fifth song 'Rise of Miller' from Dhanush starrer out now

CHENNAI: Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Captain Miller' starring Dhanush on Thursday unveiled their fifth song of the film titled 'Rise of Miller'.



Taking to X, Sathya Jyothi Films wrote, "Ettu Dhisai MuzhakamAda! Eraivan Guname VazhakamAda! Kolaikara kodumaigalai Koli podum Asuran ada #CaptainMiller Next Single #RiseOfMiller Out Now !A @gvprakash Musical."

Singer Anuraja Kamaraj has rendered the vocals as well as penned the song.



Earlier, the makers released the 'Kombari Vettapuli' on Monday.

The film is billed as a periodic drama and set in pre-independent India. The storyline revolves around a rebel named Captain Miller and his revolution in the 1940s.

Captain Miller is being directed by Saani Kaayidham and Rocky fame Arun Matheswaran and is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The film stars Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, and Nivedhithaa Sathish, among others. Siddhartha Nuni handles the cinematography, while GV Prakash Kumar is the music director.

‘Captain Miller’ will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.