'Captain Miller': Fourth song 'Kombari Vettapuli' from Dhanush starrer out now

CHENNAI: Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Captain Miller' starring Dhanush on Monday unveiled the fourth song of the film titled 'Kombari Vettapuli'.



Taking to X, Sathya Jyothi Films wrote, "D Story Begins! #KombariVettapuli from #CaptainMiller is Out Now! ."

Singer Dhee has rendered the vocals and is penned by Vivek for the song.



The film is billed as a periodic drama and set in pre-independent India. The storyline revolves around a rebel named Captain Miller and his revolution in the 1940s.

Captain Miller is being directed by Saani Kaayidham and Rocky fame Arun Matheswaran and is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The film stars Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, and Nivedhithaa Sathish, among others. Siddhartha Nuni handles the cinematography, while GV Prakash Kumar is the music director.

‘Captain Miller’ will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.