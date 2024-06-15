'Bridgerton' star Luke Newton nearly reveals his relationship status

WASHINGTON: In a whirlwind of romance, 'Bridgerton' star Luke Newton has captured the hearts of fans once again, but this time, it's not just on screen! Luke, who plays the charming Colin Bridgerton in the hit romantic series, has seemingly confirmed his relationship with dancer Antonia Roumelioti.

According to E! News, the duo made their first public appearance together at the premiere of Bridgerton's second part of season three in London. While the actor has kept his relationship status under wraps, it was hard to ignore the undeniable chemistry between Luke and Antonia as they arrived hand-in-hand at a London hotel after attending an afterparty for the 'Bridgerton' premiere, reported E! News.

Luke reportedly looked effortlessly stylish in a pale-yellow open button-up shirt paired with a white mesh tank top and black slacks, while Antonia dazzled in a stunning teal backless high collar halter neck gown.

Luke, alongside co-star Nicola Coughlan, had plenty to celebrate as their characters, Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, finally took center stage in the latest season. Luke shared his thoughts on the onscreen romance, saying, "It was natural. We didn't have to do anything to ignite that. It was like these characters had got there over a long period of time--they talk of Colin and Pen as the slow burn romance--but really when we got there," as per E! News.

Nicola added, "We just went for it. We had to kind of hold back on the chemistry for the first two seasons. And then it was like when we were ready to unleash it, we were like, 'Here you go!'" The palpable romantic tension between Colin and Penelope on the show was heightened by Luke and Nicola's strong friendship, which proved to be an asset during filming.

Luke explained, "You'd think filming a scene like that with someone who's a friend, who has been your friend for like four years, would be a daunting experience, but actually it was a reassuring one."

Luke further emphasised the importance of their bond, saying, "It felt like a real safe space to explore these scenes and find new and interesting ways you know, the show is known for the steamy scenes, so we wanted to really encapsulate the Colin and Pen love story. Their humour, and all these different genres, their relationship showcases," as per E! News. Part two of Bridgerton's third season is available to stream on Netflix.