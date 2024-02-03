Blood and battle: Kamal Haasan unveils first look of STR 48

CHENNAI: To give a perfect treat to actor Silambarasan TR’s fans on his birthday, the makers of STR 48 unveiled the first look of the film. Helmed by Desingh Periyasamy of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal fame, the poster is tagged as ‘Blood and Battle’.

Set in a battleground, the poster hints Simbu playing dual role in the film.

Wishing Simbu on his birthday, Kamal Haasan released the poster. Sharing the announcement, Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International wrote, “Unleash the valour and witness this remarkable journey from #STR48. Wishing @SilambarasanTR_ a happy birthday! #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #Atman #SilambarasanTR #BLOODandBATTLE #HBDSilambarasanTR (sic).”

The makers are yet to announce the title of the film. Retweeting the Ulaganayagan’s tweet, the Pathu Thala actor captioned, “Heartfelt gratitude for the wishes and blessings sir! Thank you for trusting me always! #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #STR48 #Atman #SilambarasanTR #BLOODandBATTLE #HBDSilambarasanTR (sic).”