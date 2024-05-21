‘Blessed to be trusted by creators like Bhansali, Mani Ratnam’

CHENNAI: When Aditi Rao Hydari is in a flow, there is no stopping her. She looks cheerful and elated even as we mention her as Bibbo. "The show is out and has been loved by all. I am still floating, someone has to pinch me to say this isn't a dream," says Aditi Rao Hydari about her role in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazzar that was released on Netflix recently.

Being back on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sets after Padmaavat in 2018, is nothing short of an ecstatic moment for Aditi. "I knew about Heeramandi and the discussions have been going on for quite some time. I have always loved Sanjay sir's work. I had to adapt because with him, what you read on paper and what he creates on sets, is a huge leap. He tends to add a lot of magic to the basic framework," she tells us with a huge smile. Aditi is quick to grab the magic that directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mani Ratnam create in their world and adds her charm that works big time on screen. "I think there are a few angels looking out for me," she pauses and goes on to say, "Growing up, I should have prayed really hard with a pure heart for my dream to come true for makers like Mani Ratnam sir and Sanjay sir to believe in me. It is addictive working with them both and seeing what they make for the audience."

With Bibbojaan, Aditi's emotions were subtle yet impactful. Aditi says that each character in Heeramandi has a unique arc. "It comes as a result of the dignity Sanjay sir gives to all his heroines. Even as they seek revenge and there is greyshades to them, he still treats them like queens. Bibbojaan is the heart of the whole family. She is loving, whole-hearted, a good daughter, and a good sister. She is a heroic character with a larger purpose and she takes on destiny. Bibbo is courageous and I liked hearing Sanjay sir tell me about the character on sets. All I could think of was the women during the freedom movement and the passion that they had for the country. In short, lucky me," she summarises.

Having played roles like Leela Abraham in Kaatru Veliyidai and Parvathy in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, she opens up that she doesn't plan on choosing such characters. Instead, she says, "I am intuitive. In fact, I plan on being instinctive. In fact, it was after working with Mani sir, I realised what it is that I love about myself being an actor. When I stepped on to the sets of Kaatru Veliyidai, I knew this is what I was craving as an actor, for more such experiences. Also, for me, it is the director first because when they are possessed and passionate about their work those are the captains I love to be around and I surrender myself to them."

Aditi Rao has never shied away from being in a star ensemble and still standing out for her performances. Heeramandi is another example. "I like them and I respect all my co-stars. All of them are outstanding. Moreover, filmmaking is a team work. We all should shine together. I am sure viewers have their favourites in such multi-starrers and I am grateful for that. It excites the inner child in me. Believing is my superpower and I am a person with no ego. I like working with people, who I love and respect," she adds.

While we have seen the artistic side of Heeramandi and the successful side of it post the release, we ask Aditi for some sneak peek from the magnificent sets. To be accompanied by the likes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Richa Chaddha should have been healthy, exciting and fun for Aditi, who herself is fun-loving. "A lot of people talk about how challenging his sets are. But there are a couple of things apart from work. The tiffin that comes from his home. We pounce on his tiffin box and he lovingly shares it with us. There were as many as 25 puppies on sets. They were like his children-- the real heeras of Sanjay sir. He loves animals and he is like a little child with them. You know, all 25 of them had chairs apart from us. You can see them seated on chairs and sometimes they will walk into the sets. You can see him in pain, when we spoil a shot. But when his favourite puppy, Jaanu walks in, he doesn't mind. He is that sweet," reminisces Aditi with a smile.