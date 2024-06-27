Birthday special: Revisit some iconic songs of music composer RD Burman

NEW DELHI: Rahul Dev Burman, popularly known as Pancham Da or RD Burman, was one of the most important and popular artists in Indian music history. He was the son of composer Sachin Dev Burman and was born in Kolkata on June 27, 1939.

At a very young age, R D Burman composed his first song, ‘Aye Meri Topi Palat Ke Aa’, which his father used in the film ‘Funtoosh’ in 1956.

His contribution to Bollywood music can never be forgotten and it is immeasurable. His collaborations with vocalists such as Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, and Lata Mangeshkar led to the creation of some of the most memorable and enduring songs in Indian film.The great music director passed away on January 4, 1994, leaving behind a rich musical legacy. On his birth anniversary, let us revisit some of his best iconic compositions that continue to enthral the audience even today.

O Haseena Zulfon Waali The popular song from the 1966 film ‘Teesri Manzil’, directed by Vijay Anand and produced by Nasir Hussain is one of his iconic creations. If you are among those who love peppy tracks, then this can be one of your favourites. It is sung by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle.





Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko This soulful classic song from the movie 1973 ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ starring Dharmendra, Vijay Arora, Tariq Khan, Zeenat Aman and Neetu Singh is also among the best creations of the ace music director. If you are an RD Burman music fan, then this must be on your list of favourite tracks.





O Mere Dil Ke Chain This hit track sung by Kishore Kumar from the film ‘Mere Jeevan Saathi’ is among the most famous romantic tracks of the music composer. It is also among Rajesh Khanna’s hit numbers. No doubt it is a perfect choice for those who love romantic songs.





Mehbooba Mehbooba Who can forget this memorable creation by RD Burman from the 1975 blockbuster ‘Sholay’. Iconic dance moves by Helen and the magical music made it an evergreen song of Bollywood. Surely, if we talk about RD Burman's music, it is difficult to miss out on this song.

Kya Jaanu Sajan When Majrooh Sultanpuri's lyrics are combined with RD Burman's music and Lata Mangeshkar's wonderful voice, you know it's magic. This evergreen track from the 1967 film ‘Baharon Ke Sapne’ starring Asha Parekh and Rajesh Khanna is among the finest creations of the music director.

