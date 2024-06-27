Birthday special: Revisit some iconic songs of music composer RD Burman
At a very young age, R D Burman composed his first song, ‘Aye Meri Topi Palat Ke Aa’, which his father used in the film ‘Funtoosh’ in 1956.
NEW DELHI: Rahul Dev Burman, popularly known as Pancham Da or RD Burman, was one of the most important and popular artists in Indian music history. He was the son of composer Sachin Dev Burman and was born in Kolkata on June 27, 1939.
His contribution to Bollywood music can never be forgotten and it is immeasurable. His collaborations with vocalists such as Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, and Lata Mangeshkar led to the creation of some of the most memorable and enduring songs in Indian film.The great music director passed away on January 4, 1994, leaving behind a rich musical legacy. On his birth anniversary, let us revisit some of his best iconic compositions that continue to enthral the audience even today.
Kya Jaanu Sajan When Majrooh Sultanpuri's lyrics are combined with RD Burman's music and Lata Mangeshkar's wonderful voice, you know it's magic. This evergreen track from the 1967 film ‘Baharon Ke Sapne’ starring Asha Parekh and Rajesh Khanna is among the finest creations of the music director.