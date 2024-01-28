Begin typing your search...

Birthday special: Must-watch movies of Shruti Haasan

On her birthday, let's have a look at the best performances of the actor

ByANIANI|28 Jan 2024 9:43 AM GMT
Shruti Haasan

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan is known for her acting skills in the Indian film industry, particularly in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema.

Luck

Shruti made her Bollywood debut with the action-thriller film 'Luck' directed by Soham Shah. It was based on a 2001 Spanish thriller film, Intacto.

Ramaiya Vastavaiya

'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' is a romantic drama starring Shruti Haasan opposite Girish Kumar. It's a Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana.'

Gabbar is Back

Shruti appeared alongside Akshay Kumar in the action-drama film 'Gabbar is Back'. She Haasan played the role of Devaki, a lawyer, in the film.

Behen Hogi Teri

'Behen Hogi Teri' is a romantic comedy film directed by Ajay K Pannalal. The story revolves around Gattu (Rajkummar Rao), who is in love with his neighbour Binny (Shruti Haasan). However, due to a societal norm that considers neighbours as siblings, Gattu struggles to express his romantic feelings for Binny.

Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire

Recently, Shruti was seen in 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire'. Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

ANI

