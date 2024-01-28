Birthday special: Must-watch movies of Shruti Haasan

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan is known for her acting skills in the Indian film industry, particularly in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema.

On her birthday, let's have a look at the best performances of the actor.

Luck Shruti made her Bollywood debut with the action-thriller film 'Luck' directed by Soham Shah. It was based on a 2001 Spanish thriller film, Intacto.

Ramaiya Vastavaiya 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' is a romantic drama starring Shruti Haasan opposite Girish Kumar. It's a Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana.'

Gabbar is Back Shruti appeared alongside Akshay Kumar in the action-drama film 'Gabbar is Back'. She Haasan played the role of Devaki, a lawyer, in the film.

Behen Hogi Teri 'Behen Hogi Teri' is a romantic comedy film directed by Ajay K Pannalal. The story revolves around Gattu (Rajkummar Rao), who is in love with his neighbour Binny (Shruti Haasan). However, due to a societal norm that considers neighbours as siblings, Gattu struggles to express his romantic feelings for Binny.