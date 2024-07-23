Birthday Special: Celebrating Himesh Reshammiya's top hits

NEW DELHI: It's Himesh Reshammiya's birthday! The music maestro who's blessed Bollywood with foot-tapping numbers and soulful melodies turns another year older. Let's celebrate by revisiting some of his chart-topping hits that continue to have us grooving:

Tera Surroor (Aap Ka Surroor) This party anthem redefined the Bollywood music scene. Himesh's signature style with techno beats and catchy lyrics made this song a massive hit.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne (Aashiq Banaya Aapne) This soulful title track marked Himesh's debut as a playback singer. His voice perfectly captured the emotions of a lovestruck protagonist, making it a favourite among rom-com fans.

Jhalak Dikhla Ja (Aksar) Need an instant pick-me-up? Jhalak Dikhla Ja is your answer. This high-energy dance number is perfect to blast at any party and get the crowd moving.

Kyun Ki (Tere Naam) This melancholic song from the movie Tere Naam beautifully portrays the protagonist's heartbreak. Himesh's composition perfectly complements the film's emotional narrative.