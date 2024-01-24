Birthday special: A look at some of Subhash Ghai’s best films

MUMBAI: Veteran director and producer Subhash Ghai is celebrating his birthday today. The ace director has given several hits including ‘Kalicharan’, ‘Vishwanath’, ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Vidhaata’, ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Karma’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Saudagar’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Pardes’, and ‘Taal’, among others. He received several accolades for his work. In 2006, he won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for ‘Iqbal’.

The same year, he established the Whistling Woods International Film and Media Institution in Mumbai. In 2015, he was given the IIFA Award for Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema. His films are distinguished by their iconic characters, large and epic sets and climaxes. On his birthday, January 24, let us take a look at some of his best films.

Kalicharan (1976) Ghai made his directing debut with the iconic 1976 movie ‘Kalicharan’, which starred Shatrughan Sinha and several other well-known actors. Notably, Subhash Ghai tried acting at first, but later after doing some small roles, he entered into the direction of this film. The action-thriller movie was a huge success at the box office.

Karz (1980) Subhash Ghai directed Rishi Kapoor in this successful film, which is based on the concept of reincarnation. The film remains one of his best efforts, with iconic songs such as ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Dard-e-Dil’, and ‘Ek Haseena Thi’. ‘Karz’ gave him much fame and prominence.

Vidhaata (1982) Vidhaanta, which starred Dilip Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Padmini Kolhapuri, and Amrish Puri, marked a watershed moment in Ghai's career. The film was a huge success and the highest-grossing film of the year.

Hero (1983) Subhash Ghai played an important role in launching actor Jackie Shroff as a lead actor in his 1983 film, ‘Hero’. Under his direction, Jackie aced the role in his unique ‘tapori’ style. The film became a blockbuster at the box office and established Shroff as a leading Bollywood actor.

Ram Lakhan (1989) Ghai is credited with scripting, producing, and directing the successful film ‘Ram Lakhan’. Subhash Ghai did the story justice by bringing together stars Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor on screen. From dramatic performances by actors to outstanding music, the film has the perfect 'masala', which made it successful at the box office and the 35th Filmfare Awards, ‘Ram Lakhan’ received 9 nominations.