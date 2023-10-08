Bipasha Basu's workout session is loaded with daughter Devi's cuteness

MUMBAI: Actress Bipasha Basu is currently dedicated to her fitness journey, and she recently shared an endearing picture on Sunday featuring her workout partner, her daughter Devi. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha treated fans with an adorable picture of a mother-daughter duo performing yoga.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "So someone always includes herself in my ... ME TIME !!![?]Beginning to accept there is no more me time for me #loveyourself."

In the photo, Bipasha could be seen donning athleisure and doing push ups. Devi made a surprise appearance and tried copying her mother. As soon as the photo was uploaded, the actor fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Awww mama and baby ." Another commented, "She wants to become strong like her mother " "Volla.....Tigress and her cub," another comment read.

Bipasha is quite active on social media and often shares a glimpse of her daughter. From celebrating her 10-month birthday, Devi's bedtime moments to dressing her up in beautiful ghagra for Satyanarayan Puja, mother is enjoying this phase of her life fully. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." Recently, Bipasha opened up about how Devi was born with two holes in her heart during a chat with actor Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live. She revealed that Devi had to undergo surgery when she was three months old.

She said, "Our journey has been very different from any normal mother and father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that...I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I will not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers. When you give birth you don't want anything to go wrong with your child. Bipasha shared how they came to know about VSD (ventricular septal defect).

The actor added, "We didn't even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect. We have heard about it, when kids grow it shuts on its own. We went through a crazy period. We didn't discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur when we came out of the hospital. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan."

The actor revealed how she and Karan made themselves ready to get their daughter operated. She continued, "Last three months we are fine but the first five months have been very difficult for us.

But Devi has been fabulous from day one. She is a fighter. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it's healing on its own. But with the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three months old." Bipasha also revealed that after surgery, Devi is now fine.