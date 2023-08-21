Big moment for me: Dulquer on KOK trailer played at Times Square

CHENNAI: Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is all set for the release of his action-thriller King Of Kotha, shared his excitement as the trailer of the movie was played at New York’s Times Square. Dulquer took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the trailer being featured at Times Square. He wrote, “Cannot contain my excitement. King of Kotha has become the first Malayalam film to have its trailer played at New York City’s Times Square.

Big moment for me personally and the biggest tribute we can give to Malayalam Cinema.”

