Bhumi Pednekar has this to say about her upcoming series 'Daldal'

MUMBAI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar is currently busy shooting for the series 'Daldal', in which she will be seen essaying the role of a cop.

Sharing what audience can expect from the series, Bhumi said, "Daldal is a project that encapsulates all these qualities of being a woman. Rita is a super achiever, a glass-ceiling breaker, a rewriter of rules in a man's world. She is ambitious, ferociously passionate about her job and leads from the front. These are the kinds of women I idolise and I'm thrilled to headline a series like this on a global streaming platform that will help me show the strength and resilience of Indian women to the world."

The series Daldal promises to be an intense, gripping story, in which Bhumi Pednekar's character, DCP Rita Ferreira, will embark on an investigation of a series of murders while dealing with her own past and present. She added, "Daldal is one of my most special projects for many, many reasons. I have started shooting for the project and I can already tell you that it will be one of my most challenging roles ever." Amrit Raj Gupta is the director of the series.