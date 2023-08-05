BFF Goals: Bollywood films to watch with your friends this Friendship day

MUMBAI: Friendships make our lives better; even if they are not blood relations, they are still considered close friends. There are tonnes of movies that Bollywood has given us which gave us major friendship goals. As we celebrate Friendship Day tomorrow, take a look at Bollywood blockbusters to binge-watch with your pals on this special day.
3 Idiots
Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani the film follows the story of two friends who are looking for their long-lost friend. They reminisce about their college days and remember their friend who pushed them to think differently, even if the rest of the world labelled them "idiots."
Chhichhore
A sad tragedy drives Anirudh, a middle-aged guy, to reminisce about his college days with his pals who were classified as losers. The film starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' revolved around four young friends who experience the emotions of love and heartbreak while embarking on the journey of life after their carefree college days.
Dil Chahta Hai
'Dil Chahta Hai' is about three friends - Akash is a carefree, non-believer in love. Sameer is constantly "ready" for love but has no idea what it truly entails. Siddharth is the most serious of the trio. Nothing stands in their way - until each of them fall in love, and their completely different approaches to relationships cause conflict.
Uunchai
Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, the film was helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film follows the life of three retired friends who embark on a trek to Everest Base Camp to fulfil their dying friend's last wish.