'Ayalaan' trailer: Sivakarthikeyan & alien team up in an exciting sci-fi flick

CHENNAI: The makers of the much-awaited actor Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan', helmed by 'Indru Netru Naalai' fame R Ravikumar, have released the trailer of the film on Friday.

Taking to the official X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Super excited to share our #AyalaanTrailer. Will meet you all in theatres this Pongal #Ayalaan #AyalaanFromPongal #AyalaanFromSankranti." (sic)

The trailer opens with Sivakarthikeyan playing a small-town youngster, who follows his father's belief that the Earth's soil belongs not only to humans but also to small living beings like worms and insects and no one should harm it. But, not all in his town believe the same. Then, the trailer cuts to glimpses from the protagonist's journey with the alien, the ideological clashes, and the ultimate team-up to defeat the one, who uses and tries to utilises nature for his benefit.



The trailer also lends a glimpse into the hilarious punchlines in the film with a display of Oscar-award-winning composer AR Rahman's musical prowess.

'Ayalaan' is produced by RD Raja of 24 AM Studios and is released by KJR Studios.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film features Rakul Preet Singh, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Banupriya, David Broughton-Davies, and Balasaravanan, among others.

The film has cinematography by Nirav Shah, while the editing is handled by Ruben.

The production design is by T Muthuraj, and VFX is by Bejoy Arputharaj of Phantom FX.

Dance choreography is handled by Ganesh Acharya, Paresh Shirodkar, and Sathish Kumar, while the costumes are designed by Pallavi Singh and Neeraja Kona.

The poster designs are done by Gopi Prasanna, and ‘Chithha’ fame actor Siddharth has lent his voice to the alien character in the film.

'Ayalaan' is slated to hit the theatres on January 12.