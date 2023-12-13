Siddharth to voice act as & in Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan'

CHENNAI: The makers of Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan' on Wednesday announced that Actor Siddharth is the voice artiste for the character of alien in the movie.

Taking to X, KJR Studios tweeted "Here we go✨ Unveiling you the voice of our cute cosmic friend: Actor #Siddharth️ Who guessed it right?" [sic]

Earlier, in the teaser we witnessed, the much-awaited alien stepping into the earth and the teaser follows the twist and turns after the alien's entry and how Sivakarthikeyan and the alien bond over a beautiful friendship.

Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead, and Isha Koppikar plays the antagonist.

Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Banupriya, Balasaravanan, and many others are a part of the film's star cast.

'Ayalaan' is produced by RD Raja of 24AM Studios and is released by KJR Studios.

The film has cinematography by Nirav Shah, while the editing is done by Ruben. The production design is by T Muthuraj, and VFX is by Bejoy Arputharaj of Phantom FX. Dance choreography is handled by Ganesh Acharya, Paresh Shirodkar, and Sathish Kumar, while the costumes are designed by Pallavi Singh and Neeraja Kona. The poster designs are done by Gopi Prasanna.

'Ayalaan' is set to hit the screen on Pongal/Sankranti, 2024.