‘Audience will see me in different dimensions in 2024-25’

CHENNAI: Amid shooting and promotions, actor Karunakaran makes time to talk to us about his work in the next few months. While Ayalaan alongside Sivakarthikeyan will be his immediate release this week, the actor has made his debut in Telugu with Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel. He also has Karthi-Nalan Kumarasamy’s film and will be seen in another Karthi film that will be directed by Premkumar. Karunakaran will be back as Arumaiprakasam in the sequel to Soodhu Kavvum, a character with which he shot to fame in 2013. Excerpts from the interview:

Working in Ayalaan:

“Ayalaan will lead the way in Indian cinema for sci-films and content too. I could see the difference of how much elevation the film has gone through since shooting days, while I dubbed for my portions. There are several surprise elements the audience will get to see when the film releases. Ravi Kumar will become one of the important directors after Ayalaan hits the screens.”

Telugu debut with Chay-Sai Pallavi’s Thandel:

“I am pretty excited for my Telugu debut with Thandel. Thanks to Chandoo Mondeti, the director. I haven’t worked so hard for any of my films like I have done for Thandel. To get my lines, I have downloaded language apps. But this isn’t the normal Telugu that we speak in the film. We play characters from coastal areas. The shooting has been progressing in Ankola in Karnataka. I have combination scenes with Sai Pallavi and she is such a sweet co-star. It has been fun working with this team. Apart from Thandel, I have another Telugu project, which will be announced soon.”

Return of Arumaiprakasam:

“He is more notorious in Soodhu Kavvum 2. The way Nalan had designed Arumai’s character in the first part has paved way for an even better arc in the sequel. I can’t wait to work again with Radha Ravi and MS Bhaskar. SJ Arjun is helming the project this time with Mirchi Siva in lead role. It will be another fun experience.”

Consecutive films with Karthi:

“I am working with Karthi in Nalan’s project. Only an actor like Karthi could take up a film like this as the role is highly challenging. I will also be seen with him in Premkumar’s project. But my portions in the film are majorly with Arvind Swami.”

A busy year ahead:

“I had enough breaks in the first half of 2023. Since late last year, I have been shooting for back-to-back films, which will keep me busy till 2025. All my films will have me in different roles and shades. The audience will get to see me in different dimensions on screen.”