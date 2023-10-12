Atharvaa-starrer DNA starts rolling in the city

CHENNAI: Atharvaa’s new film, DNA, written and directed by Nelson Venkatesan of Oru Naal Koothu and Monster fame, has Nimisha Sajayan playing the female lead. The film was launched with a puja on Wednesday and the makers also shared the title look of the same.

The launch ceremony witnessed the presence of filmmakers Pa Ranjith and H Vinoth. The crime-drama is bankrolled by Olympia Movies.

Sharing the title look on their X account, the makers wrote, “Presenting the title look of @atharvaaMurali & #NimishaSajayan starring #DNAmovie Directed by @nelsonvenkat The shooting has officially kicked off. Brace yourself for an crime action drama.” (sic)

Atharvaa was last seen in Mathagam, a web series, co-starred by Manikandan. Nimisha’s latest release in Tamil is Chiththa. The team has planned to shoot the entire film in and around Chennai.

Official announcement regarding the other cast and crew will be made by the makers in the upcoming days.