Ashok Selvan, Keerthi Pandian tie the knot in Tirunelveli: Check pics

CHENNAI: 'Por Thozhil' actor Ashok Selvan tied the knot with actor Keerthi Pandian, known for her role in Anbirkiniyal, at Sethu Ammal Farm in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The couple exchanged vows during a close-knit traditional ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

Actor Ramya Pandian shared a couple of photos of the couple wishing them a happy married life. She took to her official X handle, "Happy married life my dear Kanmani @iKeerthiPandian ♥️and welcome to our family our dearest Maapilai @AshokSelvan ." (sic)



Ashok Selvan made his foray into the Tamil film industry by playing a key role in Nalan Kumarasamy’s black-comedy film 'Soodhu Kavvum'. His performances in 'Pizza II: Villa', 'Thegidi', 'Sila Samayangalil', 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal', and 'Por Thozhil' garnered the actor significant acclaim.



While, the daughter of actor, producer, and politician Arun Pandian, and wife Vijaya Pandian, Keerthi Pandian made her debut in Harish Ram LH’s adventure film 'Thumbaa'.

Earlier, sources close to DT Next said that the couple have been seeing each other for over a couple of years now and the wedding will be followed by a reception in Chennai in which people from the industry are expected to attend.

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian will be soon seen together in Pa Ranjith’s upcoming production venture, Blue Star, which revolves around cricket played in the 90s. The film marks their first on-screen collaboration.