Wedding bells for Ashok Selvan, Keerthi Pandian on Sep 13

CHENNAI: Tamil cinema is all set to welcome its new couple, actors Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian. The young actors are set to tie the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Tirunelveli on September 13.

Sources in the know of things told DT Next, “The two have been seeing each other for over a couple of years now. The wedding will be followed by a reception in Chennai in which people from the industry are expected to attend.”

Ashok and Keerthi have been spotted together in public in several movie related events.

Though Ashok Selvan and Keerthi haven’t shared screen space yet in a film, they will be seen together in Pa Ranjith’s upcoming production venture, Blue Star, that revolves around cricket played in the 90s.

Ashok and Keerthi are expected to make an announcement after the Tamil month of Aadi comes to an end.