Ashika Ranganath is officially on board Sardar 2

CHENNAI: We had previously broken the exclusive news of actor Ashika Ranganath, who would be playing one of the female leads in Karthi’s much awaited Sardar 2. Marking her birthday on Monday, Ashika Ranganath has officially shared the exciting news about her on board the film.

Sharing her excitement on working with Karthi and PS Mithran, who is directing Sardar 2, the actor captioned, “My next big announcement. 3rd film in tamil.. super glad to be working with @Karthi_Offl sirrrr. Can't wait to work with you @psmithran sir. Super thrilled to be part of this amazing script!Thank you team #sardar2 for the beautiful wishes on my birthday (sic)!”

Produced by Prince Pictures, Sardar 2 also features SJ Suryah and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. Karthi had played dual roles in the prequel, Agent Sardar and Inspector Vijay Prakash respectively.

Sardar 2 will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and George C Williams will be handling the camera. The release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.