Araddhana Sharma reveals the 'most secure' actress on whom she has a 'huge crush'

MUMBAI: Actress Araddhana Sharma shared that she has a huge crush on her 'Suhagan Chudail' co-star Nia Sharma, calling her one of the most secure actors that she has ever met.

Opening up about her bond with Nia, who plays the lead in the fantasy thriller romance, Aradhana said: "I have a huge crush on Nia ever since I saw her work. When I see her work, I feel like she's one of the most secure actors I've ever met. And that’s a rare quality. Also, she has this deadly combination of being humble yet powerful."

"Her charisma is amazing. When she talks to someone, she's polite, and people listen to her respectfully. She naturally draws people’s attention. She's never rude, and I truly admire her for that. I really look up to her and aspire to be like her. She's a star who has carved her own path, and she motivates me every day. She takes good care of her physique and has strong willpower," said Araddhana, who was last seen in the web series 'Video Cam Scam'.

Araddhana, who is playing the character of Rachna in 'Suhagan Chudail', shared that Nia’s fashion game is unique.

"She owns her look. No wonder she has won awards for her fashionable outfits. Her acting skills are great," she said.

"In the world of cutthroat competition, it’s good to be with actors like Nia because when you have a healthy atmosphere on set, your working atmosphere is healthy and productive too," concluded Aradhana.

‘Suhagan Chudail’ airs every Monday to Friday at 10.30 p.m. on Colors.

Meanwhile, Araddhana is known for her work in 'Baalveer', 'Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka', and 'MTV Splitsvilla X5'.

--IANS

sp/prw