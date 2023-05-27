Begin typing your search...

AR Rahman’s Reggae - A new classical combo in making

Maamannan, is all set to drop its second single today, at 11 am, which is named as AR Rahman’s Reggae, Jigu Jigu Rail.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 May 2023 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-05-27 00:07:27.0  )
CHENNAI: Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming political-thriller, Maamannan, is all set to drop its second single today, at 11 am, which is named as AR Rahman’s Reggae, Jigu Jigu Rail.

Composer AR Rahman, dropped a poster on his twitter, with the caption, “Next Single Launching soon! #Maamannan,”(sic). Director Mari Selvaraj took to twitter, announcing,“It’s time for the next ride! Get ready for the journey ahead! Dream hero is here!! An AR Rahman Reggae!”(sic). The first single, Raasa Kannu, which was sung by actor Vadivelu, was dropped earlier this month, and has received great applause. This new update has stirred high expectations amongst the audiences.

ஏ நண்பா
ஏலே நண்பா
நீ தெம்பா
ஏறு நண்பா

ஜிகு ஜிகு ரயில்

Releasing tomorrow #MAAMANNAN@mari_selvaraj @Udhaystalin @RedGiantMovies_ #Vadivelu @KeerthyOfficial #FahadhFaasil @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/GnUuJ7lfdx

— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 26, 2023 ">

DTNEXT Bureau

