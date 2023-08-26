AR Rahman likes R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' over 'Oppenheimer'

MUMBAI: Music composer AR Rahman has congratulated R Madhavan after his movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,' won the prize for Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards, which were announced recently. The music director took to X and wrote, " Congrats Madhavan….I still remember the impact of your movie watching at Cannes … have to confess now (great timing)… I liked yours better than #Oppenheimer).”

A picture of Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan was attached to his tweet. AR Rahman tweeted in response to a retweet of an earlier post.After the screening, AR Rahman posted a review of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on Twitter. " Just watched #Rocketrythenambieffect at Cannes ..Take a bow @ActorMadhavan for bringing a new voice to Indian cinema #changeishere #respecttoIndianscientists." Reacting to the news, earlier, Madhavan also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and thanked the jury members for the National award.

He wrote, “Wish you the Happiest Birthday yet Amma. All yours, Appa’s and Nambi Sirs Blessings. A Heartfelt “Thank You” to all the jury members of the National Award, @MIB_India Shri @ianuragthakur Ji and all in his team. Thank you for the auspicious, beginning in Cannes. Team Rocketry and @NambiNOfficial I don’t know what to say. For once Truly speechless.”

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R Madhavan in his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation. 'Rocketry' was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Earlier R Madhavan received the Best Director award at IIFA 2023 for the film. The biographical drama was screened in Parliament on August 5, and it received quite a phenomenal response. The movie was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya played cameos in the film.