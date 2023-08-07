AP Dhillon set to bring series preview of ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’

MUMBAI: Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon is all set to take fans through his life journey from Amritpal Singh Dhillon to becoming AP Dhillon across the globe via a docu-series, ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’ Taking to Instagram, the official page of Prime Video shared the poster and captioned it, “It’s a first-of-a-kind time now #APDhillonOnPrime, series preview out tomorrow.

The world has heard his music, now it's time for them to see his passion for creating chartbuster music. As per a statement, the series follows his remarkable journey from Gurdaspur, a small village in Punjab, to the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, where he has become a renowned global music sensation.

The series preview will take the viewers into the world of the Brown Munda taking them through his Insane journey from a small village in Punjab to ruling the hearts of millions across the globe. The four-part series is helmed by Jay Ahmed. 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind', the project will be out on Prime Video. Sharing more details about the project, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said, "Stories of triumph and success will always find resonance among viewers, and AP Dhillon’s journey to self-made superstardom is one that is intriguing and inspiring.AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is the first ever docuseries to dive into the dynamic world of Punjabi hip-hop and explore the origins of one the most prominent faces of the musical zeitgeist we’re currently witnessing."

On Wednesday, the official page of Prime Video on Insta dropped an old video of the 'Brown Munde' singer in which he can be seen singing on the "last night in India before he made the career-defining move to Canada." The series will be released on August 18.