‘Animal’: Song ‘Arjan Vailly’ conveys Ranbir’s animal-like bloodlust

MUMBAI: The makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Animal’ has released its latest track ‘Arjan Vailly’, which covers his transformation into a psychotic bloodthirsty gangster.

Sung by Bhupinder Babbal, the track is a Punjabi gangsta-pop track, really driving home his character’s animal-like bloodlust.

The track is very pleasant and carries a very hip-hop inspired groove and rhythm, while the melody is full on Punjabi pop. But funnily enough, the song runs as the exact antithesis of its sound, because while it may sound hip and has swag, its sound runs counter to what it represents which is a very complementing contrast.

The music composed by Manan Bharadwaj is also deliberately not intimidating, and is instead like the cool song that you drive your car with. But the music video just says it all, conveying just how violent the actor’s character really is.

The video shows Ranbir Kapoor dive deeper into his gangster persona and fully embracing it, paving the way for a bloodthirsty, violent, and psychotic killer who is pretty sadistic.

There are a bunch of brutal and violent killings involved that show his transformation into a complete animal, thus doing the title of the film great justice.

Style, swag, groove, melody, attitude, edge, ‘Arjan Vailly’ packs in all the elements that one would want for a full banger.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ is a gangster thriller action film that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandala, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Parineeti Chopra. The movie will hit theatres on December 1, 2023.